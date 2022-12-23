GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin.

Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441.

“We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is trying to get somebody out of the ditch that is going to cause traffic jams and even more problems so you might be able to help one person out of the ditch but you may be sending three or four more into the ditch,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Nelson said the tow ban is all about making the roads safe for law enforcement and other first responders so they can continue to respond quickly to emergencies on the highways.

If a person drives off the road and gets seriously injured they should still call 911.

Nelson said the tow ban will continue through Saturday. On Thursday, Outagamie County had 45 plow trucks covering 1200 miles throughout the county to keep the roads as cleared as possible.

“If you can get a safe ride do that, if it’s an emergency call 911 so really anything but trying to get your car out yourself,” said Nelson when asked what people should do if they find themselves in a ditch. “Unless, you’re able to back it out easily, but if it’s in there(the ditch) leave it there.”

The main message from law enforcement agencies throughout Northeast Wisconsin is to stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to drive.

For those who fall in the ‘absolutely have to drive’ category, law enforcement officials remind people to slow down, allow for more space between your car and the car in front of you, and be especially careful on roundabouts, bridges, and on and off ramps for the highways because these places tend to get especially slippery during storms.

Officials also recommend having items like extra hats and gloves, food and water, and jumper cables in your car in case you get stuck somewhere. Also, make sure you bundle up when you’re driving in case you get stuck somewhere, don’t wear shorts even if you’re only going a short way.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also has live road conditions on their website that people can check before they head out. Officials remind drivers that conditions change quickly.

“One of the most unique things about Wisconsin weather is that it can change within miles and minutes,” said Mark Kantola with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “People have to remember that if they see a road is clear and dry one moment when they are traveling later it may not be clear.”

Wisconsin State Patrol officials report that since 7 a.m. Thursday they have responded to 72 crashes statewide and assisted 143 motorists.

Experts expect travel to continue to be treacherous on Friday morning as strong winds begin to blow.