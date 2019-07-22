Salvation Army Fox Cities opens food pantry to anyone who lost power

The Salvation Army Fox Cities announced Monday it would open its food pantry to any of the hundreds of thousands of Fox Cities residents who lost power over the weekend.

“If they lost their food and this is a situational thing, our pantry is open,” Kristal Knudtson, Director of Development at the Salvation Army Fox Cities said. “We were able to sustain everything that we have, keep everything cold, everything’s fresh and ready for people to pick up.”

Knudtson said that for those who live paycheck to paycheck, the loss of a refrigerator full of food can be costly.

“You don’t have to choose between your rent and putting food on the table,” she said. “We gotcha covered.”

The pantry offers fresh produce, milk, meat, and several other perishable necessities, along with canned and nonperishable goods.

For Appleton residents like Jason Hewitt, the lifeline is needed.

“I spent all my food stamps and now I gotta throw all the stuff in the fridge away,” he said. “It’s good they kept this stuff cold. We couldn’t.”

The Salvation Army Fox Cities food pantry is located at 130 E. North Street in Appleton.

The pantry opens Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.

To learn more, call 920-734-3324.