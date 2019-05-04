Saturday forecast 5/4

From Storm Team 5…

A beautiful day Saturday. Mostly sunny skies can be expected with warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70! It will be cooler lakeside with temps in the mid 50s.

Most of Sunday will be nice. We’ll see partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures around 66 degrees. Later in the day a cold front will swing in a bring a chance for a few rain showers, maybe a rumble of thunder.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be stuck in the mid 50s. Later at night there is another chance for scattered showers.

Tuesday holds the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be cooler again around 56 degrees for the high temperature.