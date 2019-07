CLINTON COUNTY, Missouri (WFRV) A search is currently underway for two brothers from Shawano.

24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel own a livestock company and were reportedly in Caldwell and Clinton counties in Missouri for a business trip.

Deputies began to investigate their disappearance Monday after finding their vehicle in a commuter lot in the city of Holt.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.