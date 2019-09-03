Sign your kid up to play for Green Bay’s non-contact football tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The NYFO (National Youth Football Organization) is a non-contact league that has teams all across the country, including Titletown. The league is for kids ages 5 to 18 and consists of 7-on-7 games for players to work on their skills in the off-season.

The Green Bay league has a tournament coming up on Sunday, September 29th (the Packers do not play), and you can register a team to play.

It costs $240 a team with 12 players max, and you’re guaranteed to play four games at Ledgeview Park.

To register, email Steve Childers at nyfogreenbay@gmail.com or call (920) 264-6290