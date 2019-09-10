Special election in Appleton on Tuesday for two common council seats

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) A special election is being held on Tuesday for two open common council seats in Districts 6 and 15. This comes after the recent resignations from the Alderpersons in those districts.

Only those residing in the two districts are eligible to participate in the election, it is not city-wide.

Denise Fenton is running against Greg Dennecker in District 6 while Hope Karth is on the ballot against Corey Otis in District 15.

The polling places are at the usual locations for both districts:

District 6 – Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 930 E Florida Avenue

District 15 – Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 415 E Hoover Avenue

To find out which district you live in,