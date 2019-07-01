Splish Splash Bash offering fun events all summer long

BROWN/OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) Summer is finally in full swing across the area! Unison Credit Union is throwing four parties at different locations this year that are perfect for the whole family to check out.

Cindi Witt and Abby Hopfensperger with Unison Credit Union stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about the Splish Splash Bash events, and why they’re the best spots for a dive-in movie, swimming, dance lessons, kayaking, paddle boarding, games, music and so much more!

Here’s the following dates for the upcoming Splish Splash Bash events:

Tuesday, July 9 at Ashwaubomay Lake in Ashwaubenon

Friday, July 12 at Doyle Pool in Little Chute

Wednesday, July 17 at Kaukauna Municipal Pool in Kaukauna

Wednesday, July 24 at Plamann Lake in Grand Chute

For more information, click here.