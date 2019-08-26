Sprinkler system credited for saving Fond du Lac business

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) A sprinkler system is being credited for saving a downtown business.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue say it happened on Monday around 1:28 a.m. at 88 South Main Street when they responded for a report of a sprinkler system that had activated. Crews found sprinkler system flowing at one location. The fire was quickly put out and crews shut down the system to begin ventilation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

FDL Police will follow-up and continue the investigation.