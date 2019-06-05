Storms rumble in Tuesday night

From Storm Team 5…

A cluster of scattered thunderstorms arrives late Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds or some hail along with torrential downpours. Otherwise, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight low dropping into the 60s.

We’ll keep enough energy for spotty showers for Wednesday, but there will be a clearing trend heading into the second half of the day. Highs will be cooler for Green Bay and locations east and north as the wind turns in off the water in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Areas west of Lake Winnebago will make it back close to 80.

Thursday will be a nice day as skies become increasingly sunny. We’ll make a high of 78 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be very nice days as high pressure takes over. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees both days.

Sunday, more clouds will roll in and there will be a chance for rain later in the day. Temperatures soar again close to 80.