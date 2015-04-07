Structure fire closes U.S. 45

BLACK WOLF TOWNSHIP (WFRV) — The southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on U.S. 45 near County Road in Black Wolf Township in Winnebago County because of an overnight structure fire.
The road is closed about halfway between Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.
As an alternate northbound route, the DOT is advising motorists to drive west on County Road Z to County Road I, north to 24th Avenue, then east back to U.S. 45. Southbound drivers are advised to drive west on Fisk Avenue to County Club Road, south to County Road Z, then east to U.S. 45.
Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
