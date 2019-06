After a cloudy start to the day we will have more sunshine return throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with gusty north winds.

A gradual increase in the cloud cover will build in through the overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Showers and storms will return to the forecast especially during te afternoon ours on Friday. Scattered rain showers will be possible again Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures remaining below average in the upper 60s.