After a cloudy start to Monday morning the sunshine is making a return which will stick with us through the afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 70s with a breezy northwest wind.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain chances will enter the forecast again late in the day on Tuesday with more widespread rain showers expected Tuesday night through Wednesday. Highs during the middle of the week will only be in the lower 60s.