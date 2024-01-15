CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV)- An area business in Chilton has been awarded the winner of a recent pitch contest hosted by a local non-profit in the Green Bay Area. ‘NEW North’ hosted the 2023 NEW North Alliance Pitch Event in late November and owner of NEW Compost LLC, Connor Freimuth, was named the winner.

NEW Compost LLC was founded by Freimuth after he discovered this business from a gentleman who worked for ‘Growing Power’ based out of Milwaukee who then passed the idea to him. His business involves the use of earthworms to break down compost and produce vermicomposting in liquid and granular states which seek to re-add essential soil amendments back into the ground and allow plants to retain more moisture.

The use of worms helps to break compost down much faster than letting it go to little use at a landfill or mixing it in a backyard composter and letting it break down over time. Based out of a small garage, Freimuth says his business is in the early stages:

“I actually work with a lot of farmers as well as cut flower producers and orchards and I actually take waste that easily would have gone to the landfills or out into the fields to rot and put it back into good use.”

Receiving this award meant a lot to Freimuth, as he says there were so many inspiring young entrepreneurs at this event and it was a tough competition:

“I was lucky enough to have been the recipient of said award because of the message I was trying to bring because when it comes to composting or when it comes to soil in general, there are a lot of problems affecting us.”

Freimuth noted two major problems that he and his business are trying to be solution for. He noted first that 60% of Wisconsin’s compost is going unutilized at landfills and only 5% ends up being composted. Secondly, with the more conventional uses of fertilizers and pesticides, our food is void of essential nutrients, including necessary vitamins and minerals.

Winning this award helped Freimuth keep the motivation high to keep doing what he is doing:

“It really reignited my passion to keep pursuing what I’m doing, to see that people do believe in my message that soil is the solution and it really helped me boost my confidence as well as get my messaging out even further, even more clear.”

If you would like to donate compost to his business, find out more about vermicomposting, or try his products for personal gardens or farms, find his website here.