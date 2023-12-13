GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- A local holiday tree has once again taken center stage in the Fischer Visitors Center at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. This has been a tradition that began 15 years ago when the WPS Garden of Lights began opening its doors for the lights display.

When you enter the visitor’s center and see the tree, the one glaring observation is that it is decorated with materials that are grown and constructed right on the garden grounds.

Lindsay Hendricks, the Horticulture Manager at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, explains the process that goes into getting the materials from the ground to the holiday tree:

“So in the winter, we kind of pick out what plants we want and in the spring we start growing them in our greenhouses and then they get planted in our garden and we can start harvesting material as soon as it starts flowering. Then we have staff and volunteers that do the collecting, harvesting, drying and then arranging of the plant material for the trees so typically they collect throughout the season and dry them. In the fall we usually get together and put all the bouquets and arrangements together and then in the early to mid part of November we get together with everyone and decorate all the trees.” Lindsay Hendricks

The inspiration behind this was from the Victorian era when people used flowers from their own backyards to decorate trees during the holiday season in order to save money on decorations. With that being said, Hendricks says this is easily replicable for your trees, as some plants require just air drying, and others need the use of silica sand and cornmeal borax solutions.

Hendricks says there are many ways to make these decorations right at home. One way is once the flower is dried, you can then glue the flower petals onto a Styrofoam ball. You can also make a bouquet of flowers that can placed around the tree in areas where the branches are a little more horizontally oriented. If you are more crafty, you can weave a wreath together and glue the flowers right onto it. To add some texture, spray paint and other accessories can be added to make the colors stand out just a tad bit more. Hendricks reminds us it’s important to do this every year as the materials will fade over time as these are perishable items.

If you are looking for a natural and sustainable way to decorate your tree instead of purchasing ornaments, Hendricks explains why this is a sustainable and cost-effective option.

“We like to showcase plant material that’s grown here on the garden grounds to show that everything is local, sustainable to the garden, and things are reused in more than one way instead of just growing it for pretty flowers.”, says Hendricks. “Collecting the flowers from your garden and drying them for your tree or here at the garden is sustainable because you are reusing something that you already have, and it’s cost-effective because you don’t have to buy the supplies. You can already grow them.”

If you want to see this tree in person, it is located at the starting point of the ‘WPS Garden of Lights’, which, according to their website, says the display lights will take place a few more times throughout the month of December. Ticket prices range from $12-15 for adults and $5-8 for children ages 3-12, depending on the night. Children 2 and under are free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and lights out at 9 p.m.