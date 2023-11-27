GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Another invasive species is knocking on our doorstep, as the Spotted Lanternfly has been seen in portions of the Midwest, more specifically Northern Illinois.

Department of Natural Resources Forest Health Specialist Bill McNee explains where this insect came from and what it looks like in its early stages:

“Spotted Lanternfly is a non-native plant hopper that arrived here from Eastern Asia about 10 years ago into Pennsylvania. It’s the strangest looking insect you’ve ever seen because we have nothing like that around here. The egg masses resemble dried mud and thus it is very easy to move long distances without realizing you are actually moving a non-native insect.”

Thankfully, this insect won’t pose a threat to humans or the local forests, as this insect does not bite or sting and healthy trees within the forest will be able to handle a few branches being eaten away by this bug.

If humans do see any impacts, this insect will mainly be just another pest:

“It will be a nuisance insect similar to box elder bugs or other nuisance insects that we already have here. It is a prolific honeydew producer and that might be the biggest impact that people have.”

The main area of concern with this bug is in the area of agriculture, as Deputy Communications Director Dan Richter from DATCP explains what plants this bug will feed on:

“The two most preferred hosts of spotted lanternfly are grapevines and the tree of heaven, which itself is invasive in the state of Wisconsin. but it will feed on hardwood trees, it will feed on ornamentals like roses or certain crops like hops. It doesn’t actually attack or feed on the flower or the fruit but rather it sucks sap from the stems or vines.”

Whether this will have a major impact on agriculture remains to be seen says Richter, as factors including where it becomes established, how far it will move, and how many congregate are contributing to this uncertainty. What also might be in our favor is that Richter says this insect is expected to be detected first in the southern portion of Wisconsin and might not move much further north as the climate is just on the borderline on what is and isn’t suitable for spotted lanternfly.

Either way, Richter says it is important that the public knows that it is out there and what it could do if it becomes established in an area.

Both Richter and McNee offer up tips before you transport items and if you spot this insect:

McNee: “It’s very important to check for these egg masses before taking articles out of the local area. If you think you have seen a spotted lanternfly, please report it to a local D.N.R. office or Department of Agriculture office because the sooner that it’s found, the more likely we can eliminate this insect from Wisconsin.”

Richter: “Be vigilant in checking boats, RV’s, trailers, essentially anything that can easily transport it. If you find an egg mass, scrape it off with a putty knife into a bag with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer and seal it. If you see an adult, you can squash it but before you do, submit a photo to slf.wi.gov.”