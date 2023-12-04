GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV)- A local viticulture and aquaculture has been labeled a sustainable business and was recognized for its changes.

Steven DeBaker, owner, winemaker, and aqua culturist at Trout Springs Winery and Branch River Trout Hatchery in Greenleaf, has been labeled the “gold standard for sustainability and carbon footprint reduction in the state of Wisconsin”, according to documents obtained by Local 5 News.

In the beginning, DeBaker says his business was not sustainable:

“On our about 2018, we started doing some research on how to improve our sustainability because we had been working with coal and wood and fuel oil and basically spending about 10000 dollars a month which was not sustainable.”, says DeBaker.

He eventually found the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC) based in Madison, which works with businesses to advance sustainably and award the top 20% of businesses each year that do so at a yearly conference. In 2018, DeBaker joined the Green Masters Program and by 2021 was awarded ‘GREEN Master LEVEL’ by the WSBC for the changes he made.

Although, DeBaker says, a good amount of changes had to be made:

“We reduced our carbon footprint by about 68% from where we used to be. We put in geothermal for both the winery and the home, which cut our heating and cooling costs tremendously. We also have a trout hatchery that we run water through the system. A lot of times they require you to run water on each individual system. We don’t, its one continuous cycle through so it saves a lot of water. We are sustainable with our vineyard because of carbon sequestration and what that is capturing carbon just by proper land techniques, not tilling the soil and the vines accumulate a certain amount of carbon just by the way you prune things.” Steven DeBaker

Geothermal is the practice of pulling groundwater temperature through miles of coils of pipes filled with glycol without pulling water from the ground and not disturbing anything below. DeBaker says as the glycol moves through the ground, you can pull at least 50 degrees of groundwater temperature out of the ground.

Something that sets DeBaker’s business apart from many others is that he has chickens and swans on the property, which eat the bugs and algae respectively, and reduce the need to spray chemicals on the landscape.

On top of reducing his carbon footprint by 68%, DeBaker says he also saved an average of $6000 per year, which helped to pay off the geothermal system installation in 4 years.

DeBaker leaves us with one final thought for all to think about:

“It’s always important to reach for goals I think that you may not be doing at present. And so stress yourself out a little bit, go outside your comfort zone just a little bit to look at things that you might be able to do that will help to improve our environment and you’ll gain that recognition by the people in Madison and your customers too will realize that you are on a different track than most. “

Trout Springs Winery and Branch River Trout Hatchery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.