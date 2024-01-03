GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever heard of the Plant Hardiness Scale? If you have, the recent update in 2023 reveals a few notable changes here in Wisconsin.

This is a product put out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that assesses whether or not a perennial plant can survive a winter in a certain area.

It uses a single metric called the minimum chilled temperature or the coldest temperature expected during the year, which is calculated based on long-term averages. It uses 10-degree Fahrenheit zones that are broken up into two 5-degree half zones, hence the ‘a’ and ‘b’ denotations.

The previous two updates to this map came in 2012 and 1998. More specifically, in the 2012 update and furthermore, for Wisconsin, there were five distinct zones: 3b (-30 to -35F), 4a (-25 to -30F), 4b (-20 to -25F), here in the Fox Valley was in the 5a (-15 to -20F) and along the lakeshore in the 5b zone (-10 to -15F).

There are three notable changes in the 2023 update compared to the 2012 update. The first is the elimination of Zone 3b in northwest Wisconsin. Secondly, much of the Green Bay area moved unto a slightly warmer 5b zone. Finally, a new zone was added by Milwaukee and Kenosha, a more tropical-like zone: 6a.

One glaring point in both of these maps is that the gradient, or change over a certain distance, as opposed to what one would expect.

The zones are oriented more west to east (cold in the west, warmer in the east) compared to the expected north-to-south orientation (cold to the north, warm to the south). State Climatologist Steve Vavrus explains the one major factor that moderates these zones.

“These plant hardiness zones are really more east to west oriented, meaning the influence of Lake Michigan. and so what we’ve seen in this latest update from the USDA is not even so much of a shift northward in eastern Wisconsin but a shift westward of these milder Lake Michigan tempered plant hardiness zones”, says Vavrus.

Vavrus says that these new changes are a sign that our winters are getting warmer and will allow for more varieties of plants to be grown in this new zone 6a.

More specifically, with this slight change in zones across northeast Wisconsin, how will this impact what varieties of plants can be grown in our area? Green Bay Nursery store manager Carey Sievert says because her business caters to many areas, not many changes will be made.

“We are probably not going to make a whole lot of changes because I’m leery on zone 5,” explained Sievert. “They made it zone 5b instead of 5a, but we still cater to a lot of people who are from up north where they are zone 4. We’ll get a few that are zone 5 but tend to go more zone 4 plants.”

Sievert says if plants are put in the ground in environments that aren’t suitable, there is the potential for dieback and winter burn. There are other factors in play, though, including how much sunlight we receive, the amount of soil moisture, how much humidity, and the length of exposure to the cold.

Either way, it’s important to take good care of plants during the winter in order to produce the best possible outcome.