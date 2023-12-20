GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- In just a few days, pounds of wrapping paper, accessories, boxes and cards will be littered around the living room. Once it’s all set and done, what are the best ways to discard your holiday waste?

The Department of Natural Resources recently held a conference call advising what to do with all sorts of holiday waste that will be accumulated in the coming days.

Jennifer Semrau, the Department of Natural Resources Waste Reduction and Diversion Coordinator, explains first how to recycle wrapping paper properly:

“Wrapping paper that is simply tearable paper with no glitter or foil can be recycled, so that’s in contrast to this foil wrap,” says Semrau. “However, another common reason that programs will say ‘no wrapping paper at all’ is because people tend to include the bows and the ribbons with their wrapping paper when they are recycling, or they’ll take their wrapping paper and roll it into a ball.”

In order to properly recycle wrapping paper, it is important to remember to lay it as flat as possible so it can be easily sorted when it arrives at the recycling facility.

Next on the list are Christmas bags and cards, which, if made of plain paper, can be recycled. For Christmas bags in particular, the more environmentally friendly way is to continue to reuse the same bags each holiday season, but if not, remember to remove any tissue paper and strings and throw those in the trash.

For Christmas cards, watch for any cards containing glitters, sequences, and nonpaper material, which are nonrecyclable. Cards containing batteries should not be recycled either, and the batteries should be dropped off at your local hazardous waste facility.

Finally, what happens if the bulbs on your Christmas tree or outside decorations finally wear out and need to be replaced?

Semrau says Christmas lights should stay as far away from the recycling bin as possible:

“We call these in the industry ‘tanglers’ because tanglers can get wrapped around the recycling equipment if they are put in your recycling bin. Operations can come to a grinding halt, and workers need to go into the equipment and cut out these tanglers in order for the recycling equipment to operate properly.”

Semrau says retailers, scrap yards, and local communities will collect worn-out Christmas lights, so be on the lookout for any local take-back initiatives.