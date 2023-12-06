GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The ‘WPS Garden of Lights’ at the Green Bay Botanical Garden is entering its 15th season of providing families a show of botanically themed light displays and a way to ring in the holiday season.

What goes on behind the scenes to prepare for these events is a spectacle of its own, from the hours needed to set up and then to make sure all the lights are working properly.

Dave Barkow, facilities supervisor at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, explains the process needed to get ready for this event:

“We start in early October to start setting up. It takes approximately 6-7 weeks to set everything up. The number of displays we are right around 40 with 350,000 lights,” says Barkow.

Of those 350,000 lights, nearly 99% of them are environmentally friendly LED lights, including C7’s, G12’s and minis, compared to that of its counterpart incandescent lights.

Barkow says if you are looking to cut costs on your electric bill and looking for bulbs to last, LEDs are the way to go:

“The biggest benefit is durability and also cost savings. You’ll save about 80-90% on your electric bill by using LED versus using incandescent, [which] used to be in the past. Many of the LED lights say you can use them for up to 20 years. We’ve used a lot of them here. We are in our 15th year using LEDs and we are still using the same sets.”

For the environment, LEDs emit zero ultraviolet radiation and contain no toxic chemicals. Barkow says these LEDs also allow more color options compared to that of older incandescent lights.

If you are planning to make the switch, the price could look a little daunting at the checkout aisle, but as Barkow mentioned, will save you in the long term.

According to their website, if you haven’t made it to the last few weekends the lights have been shone, there are many more spread out throughout December. Ticket prices range from $12-15 for adults and $5-8 for children ages 3-12 depending on the night. Children 2 and under are free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and lights out at 9 p.m.