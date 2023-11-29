GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Orchard trees have been planted at area schools, creating a new source of sustainable food with our community.

Termed the “2023 New Leaf Foods School Orchard Project,” is a collaboration between multiple partners, empowering students and residents of the community to become more self-sustaining.

Linda Gustke, a board member for New Leaf Foods, explains who was a part of this collaboration and how this came about:

“The orchards we are putting in local schools are a collaboration between New Leaf Foods, a local non-profit with the vision of good food for good health, and the 2022-2023 Leadership Green Bay Cohort 5. That was the project that they chose to tackle as their leadership Green Bay cohort.”

This project began earlier this academic year at Chappell Elementary School, but recent additional funding has allowed the expansion of these orchards to Red Smith School, Lombardi and Edison Middle Schools, and Southwest High School.

Scott Stromberger, an 8th Grade earth science teacher at Edison Middle School, explains what these orchards will be used for:

“With our environmental club, we encourage and educate students on how to grow their own food. Over the next couple of seasons, we will be taking care of these trees, harvesting the fruit, using them for our consumer science cooking classes, and using them to donate to our area partners and food banks to kind of distribute that food to the people that need it.”

Throughout all five schools, there is a variety of different plants, including pear, apple, cherry, and plums. More specifically, at Edison, these orchards come as a great addition to the vegetable garden already installed in the courtyard of the school.

The goal of this project is to promote sustainable urban agriculture, and both Gustke and Stromberger offer up how this initiative relates to sustainability in the middle of a city:

“By having fruit and nut trees and other gardens right in our backyards, that reduces the amount of food that needs to be brought in from other areas. So, in terms of sustainability, it’s reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, increasing the resiliency of our community members in order to sustain themselves and as you learn about permaculture and sustainable agriculture. It’s learning to add nutrients back into the soils to be able to grow for future generations.”, says Gustke.

“When we talk about growing our own food, we are sustaining ourselves with good food. We want to be able to show and teach people how to do that themselves, and it’s pretty easy to be able to grow your own food in a city if you have the right tools and you have the knowledge to do it.”, says Stromberger.