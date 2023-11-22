GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local park in Green Bay has begun the expansion of its food forest, thanks to a collaboration between Brown County Food Coalition, Seymour Park Neighborhood Association, and New Leaf Foods.

The Seymour Park Food Forest began ten years ago on the west side of the park. Located between the 300 and 400 block of S. Ashland Street, the group has received permission from the Green Bay Parks Department and City Council to add more plants to the eastern side of the park.

Melissa Wass with New Leaf Foods, explains the process it took to obtain the necessary funds needed to support this expansion:

“We were able to apply and get the St. Norbert’s grant for the Seymour Park Food Forest project. Mainly for the plants, the signage, and tools to help maintain everything.”

A food forest is a combination of seven key layers, from the canopy of trees at the top to plants to bare food in the ground.

Josh Kufahl, the lead person in charge of the expansion of the Seymour Park Food Forest, gives a detailed look at what each zone has to offer:

“Zone 2 is what we are currently planting today, we’ve got a few fruit trees and fruit bushes that are going in. The Seymour Park Food Forest started 10 years ago with a small section called the edible walkway. In that section, there’s raspberries and currants and honeyberries and asparagus and almonds and a fig tree and a bunch of other stuff”.

Since its inception, the Seymour Park project has been a pilot project for parks within the area, and if all goes well, more could be popping up across the Fox Valley.

The Seymour Park neighborhood has had its fair share of flooding issues, as this area used to be a slough for the Fox River, essentially where the river used to flow. Even though there are ongoing initiatives to prevent flooding in the neighborhood through the use of stormwater ponds, Parks Planner Kaurie Mihm from the Green Bay Parks Department explains how this food forest can help with this issue:

“The food forest itself helps with the stormwater as it absorbs not only through the roots of the trees and plants but also the canopies of the trees help to hold stormwater which helps to reduce the need to help treat stormwater that would run off the ground.”

With sustainability in mind, Mihm says this food forest is capitalizing on an area that was being underutilized through turf grass, and with plants being added, it creates a mini ecosystem between humans and wildlife like pollinators and birds.

The park is open for harvesting during open park hours only during the Fall, Spring, and Summer, and is free to pick food. Kufahl says raspberries and blackberries will be ready next year and peaches and pears in about three to five years.