CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV)- A local business in Chilton is in its beginning stages of turning compost into beneficial soil enhancers, all through the use of earthworms. Worms take its more known role of fishing bait or showing up on your driveway after rain storms, but as I found out from Connor Freimuth, the owner of NEW Compost LLC, that earthworms play a more important role then originally thought.

Formerly a mason by trade, Freimuth found this business through a gentlemen who worked for a non profit in Milwaukee called ‘Growing Power’. This gentlemen then passed this idea off to Freimuth, and he’s been working on it ever since.

This process begins by placing the worms and dirt into a 200 gallon tote. Next he adds compost into the mix, which includes food waste from local orchards, farms and cut flower producers, paper pulp and yard clippings. Worms tend to break compost down much faster then letting it degrade at a landfill or mixing it in a composter and letting it break down overtime.

The worms eventually produce worm castings or vermicomposting, which is sifted out and eventually bagged and also put into liquid form as well. He says he is able to serve anything from a small backyard garden to a large farm.

Freimuth explains the benefits vermicomposting can have on soil and foods:

“It actually adds beneficial organic matter that actually helps improve those nutrients being better as well as helps not only your food but your soil, retain a lot more moisture, actually allows those nutrients to be utilized by the plants more efficiently.”

Freimuth says the main goal of his business is to help farmers move away from more conventional uses of fertilizers and pesticides and head back to more biological and organic inputs into the soil. He also wants to help re add essential nutrients into the ground, which he says food nowadays is severely lacking. Those nutrients include anything from vital minerals to vitamins.

On top of that, their is one main problem within our state that Freimuth is trying to tackle, as he says 60% of Wisconsin’s food waste goes underutilized at landfills and 5% are composted. He’s says if he can be a part of raising that 5%, he’s doing his part:

“If anything, what I’m trying to do is take that five percent and take that higher up. I mean if i can make a 1% difference, especially in the community: bring that 5% up to 6%, man that’d be a good help.”

If you would like to donate you compost to his business, find out more about vermicomposting or try his products for your own garden or farm, you can find his website here.