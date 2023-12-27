GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Real Christmas trees have that natural scent and bring families together to find that perfect one for the holidays. But with Christmas now gone and the New Year fast approaching, what are the best ways to discard your tree this year?

Marsha Gray, the Executive Director of the Real Christmas Tree Board, explains some of the best ways to do so.

“If you want to take it out and put it near your bird feeder, it’s a perfect place to perch while they are waiting for their turn or just another place for them to tuck in during the cold winter months and get some protection,” explained Gray. “Other people will place them in their garden to help supplement the soil.”

Like every plant, Christmas trees provide an excellent oxygen source and a natural environment for animals as they mature. To get up to living room size, it takes, on average, eight to ten years to grow and are replanted right back into the ground once the tree is cut down.

Once the holiday season has come and gone, Gray says even some of our favorite four-legged friends can get a nice post-Christmas snack.

“Sometimes a zoo or animal refuge will request Christmas trees at the end of the season,” added Gray. “The animals actually play with these. Another popular one is that people with goat farms, goats will actually eat those trees.”

Gray says, however, to make sure before you drop them off that the refuge or farm is requesting them that year. Another way is that in communities located along beaches or lakes, Gray says they are used in various ways along the waterways to prevent beach erosion or use as natural habitat for fish.

Now, the most common way to discard Christmas trees is to hand them off to your community to be placed in landfills or walkway mulch. While this way is still perfectly okay as Christmas trees will degrade, Gray argues it makes more sense to do something impactful for our community.

“There’s really no bad way to dispose of your Christmas tree, but certainly some that are better than others,” stated Gray. “If there’s another way to get another purpose out of it, that would be best. But all Christmas trees are biodegradable. They will go back to the earth. Our preference is that it gets chipped into mulch or used in one of these programs, and then you’re really giving your Christmas tree a second life.”

With the Christmas holiday in the rearview mirror, look for zoos, wildlife refuges, and local community options to put your Christmas Tree to good use.