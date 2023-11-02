FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Nestled on a picturesque property along Highway 42 in Fish Creek, Door County, Alexander’s brings a dash of daring to the supper club tradition.

“We see what works and what doesn’t work,” hostess Sophia Alexander told Local 5 News. She is the daughter of the owner, Bruce Alexander.

When you walk inside, the idea is to spend some time at the bar. They have a variety of specialty cocktails and there is no shortage of conversation with the other people waiting to dig in.

Alexander’s usually features at least two specials each night with the standard fare, including hand-cut steaks, that supper clubbers have come to expect.

For 18 years now, and with all the changing seasons, Alexander promises one thing will never change, and that’s the consistency of the food.

“Food consistency is hard to get,” said Bruce Alexander, who has a long and storied history in the service industry, including at the famous Hotel Du Nord. “I’m going for the best product you can get and give the customer the fair value.”

During our visit, Alexander was constantly in motion. He seems to prefer to let his food do the talking for him. He and his team of chefs come up with dishes that leave many speechless.

Alexander insists it’s a team effort between several chefs who all work the line and a dedicated staff. Some servers have been with him for decades.

Gary Steuck of Verona, Wisconsin, says it is a perfect stop before going to a show at the nearby Peninsula Player Theatre. And the duck. “That’s just it. I love duck, and you can’t get it at a lot of restaurants,” explained Steuck. “They have it here, and it’s good.”

There’s a beautiful sparkling chandelier that shines over the main dining room. There’s also a back porch that Alexander made year-round with plenty of glass windows to look out on the property.

Diana Maturino was a recent visitor from Texas. “I’m here meeting my boyfriend’s parents for the first time. So this is one of the excursions we’re doing.”

Her boyfriend, Adam Hallam of Seymour, Wisconsin, said a supper club is the obvious choice for a special occasion.

“It’s the Wisconsin thing to do,” he told Local Five’s Michele McCormack. “We always talk about our supper clubs, cheese, and the Green Bay Packers.”

Most customers say what makes supper clubs unique is that they’re family-owned, and it just seems to bring the level of service up a notch.

Alexander’s has several family-inspired items, including the Alexander Salad, which is a tribute to Door County.

“I created it years ago,” recalled Alexander. “Mixed greens, a lot of fresh fruit, blackberries, strawberries, dry fruit, which is Door County cherries, blueberries, and cranberries. Then a little bleu cheese, toasted pecans, and fat-free vinegarette. It’s very good.”

Alexander’s is old-fashioned in that they only take reservations over the phone. They do book up quickly, sometimes as far as ten days in advance.

Daughter Sophia is the gatekeeper who worked her way up to host at the tender age of 20.

The childhood doodles of her and her sister are still on the kitchen wall. ‘

“Ever since my dad could put me up on the crates and I could grab those dishwashing hoses, I was going at it,” explained Sophila. “So I’ve been here in a while. It’s just a connection to this place I can’t get rid of, so being here and staying here, It’s just my happy place.”

If fish fries are your happy place, then you should know Alexander’s has two–Wednesdays and Fridays.

Also, be sure to check out the photo wall of awards and events over the years.

There’s also a tribute to Bruce’s mother, Beverly, who departed before Bruce opened Alexander’s

She is very much his inspiration every time he steps into the kitchen.

Alexander’s is open Tuesday through Saturday nights and is located at 3667 State Highway 42.

The phone number is (920) 868-3532.

To listen to the Supper Club podcast click here.