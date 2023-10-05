JOHNSBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Every first Thursday of the month, Local 5 News profiles a different supper club in Wisconsin on the 10 p.m. news.

“The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs” was voted best documentary by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and came at the request of Local 5 viewers.

Because of time constraints, not every story makes the air, but they are just as tasty.

During our recent visit to Blanck’s Supper Club, the “Dish” crew met Jodie Ausloos of Chilton. She was part of a group celebrating three birthdays all at once!

“My birthday and my twin brothers. So now we are officially medicare age,” Ausloos joked. “And my sister’s birthday. And she’s older, and she’s always been the boss. She would say that.”

The group then laughed heartily and gave each other a toast. Why choose a supper club over any other location to mark a special occasion?

“It’s a Wisconsin tradition,” Ausloos replied. “How can you not select a supper club?”

Her choice of drink to start off the evening was the “old-fashioned” cocktail. She selected whiskey. Although the bartenders at Blanck’s say, brandy remains the spirit of choice among the majority of customers.

“I know,” said Ausloos. “But I’m a whiskey girl!”

When talking about what appeals to her most, Ausloos says it’s the fellowship that happens here with a cocktail before dinner and the chatter with it.

“I have been here many times. Clearly, it’s an area destination supper club,” said Ausloos, looking around at the lively crowd. “We have many in our area. We are lucky to have many.”

When asked to pick if it was the food or the atmosphere that kept her coming back, the answer was quick and to the point.

“Yes, and yes!”

