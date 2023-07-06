BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – You figure that with a name like ‘Antlers,’ there would be a hunting motif to the décor.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack recently visited the supper club and can confirm that when you step inside, it gives you an up north, woodsy feel.

Not only are there dozens of hunting head mounts and hundreds of hundred antlers decorating the bar and dining areas, but there is also a 500-pound bear in the overflow dining room.

Lance’s 500 lb bear

Owner Lance Olson shot the bear years ago. He asked the then-owners of “Antlers” if he could display his bear there. Over several visits, he got to know their daughter Vicki. They got married, and the rest is history.

“I grew up hunting, primarily deer,” Lance explained to Local 5 News. “I had an opportunity to go to Canada with a group of friends. Lo and behold, I ended up getting a large bear.”

Vicki and Lance have grown accustomed to telling the story to customers.

“My parents said, sure, you can display your bear here,” Vicki recalled. “He would come up on weekends. That’s how we met. He got a job up here to bartend to see me.”

So her parents got the bear, and Vicki got the guy. And when they bought the supper club from her parents 15 years ago, she got both!