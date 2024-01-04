KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The record for the world’s longest beverage flight or glass holder does not officially exist.

It’s the creation of two buddies, one who owns a cocktail lounge and the other who founded the “Venture Wisconsin” media and entertainment website.

“The idea was Kyle Megna’s, who owns 313 Dodge Lounge,” explained Evan Freimuth, who started Venture Wisconsin two months before graduating from UW-Oshkosh. He’s now 30, and the site is going strong. “We were having bourbons on his patio, and he threw it out there.”

That was over the summer.

It wasn’t until around Thanksgiving that Freimuth thought setting such a record would be a great way for him to launch the 2024 Old-Fashioned Passport. It contains 126 supper clubs, bars, and distilleries across Wisconsin that agree to a BOGO old-fashioned to passport holders.

Since 313 Dodge already does a lot of cocktail flights, the idea was to create the longest.

“And I was the one crazy enough to say we’re doing it,” recalled Freimuth.

Aside from the challenge of constructing the longest flight and putting the cocktails together, there was trying to follow the Guinness Book of World Records process.

“Guinness wants 12 weeks advance notice because they got a lot of requests,” said Freimuth. “So, we weren’t able to get our request processed yet.”

Freimuth said he and Megna did extensive research and found no world records related to their idea.

“The biggest one we found was a YouTube clip, and it had maybe 40 or 50 glasses. I think we’re setting the record. I’m open to being proven wrong.”

Since there is no prior record, it means Venture Wisconsin was setting the standard.

“So, they’re 4-ounce glasses, like juice glasses. and there are 104 slots. It’s a 24-foot flight, homemade. Two coats of poly.” (as in Polyurethane.)

“I was at Menard’s,” said Freimuth when he first started looking for wood, “I called my dad because wood was expensive. He said I should try his neighbor who has a wood shop.”

Sure enough, that neighbor heard about the idea and helped Freimuth make the flight.

Ground rules for setting the record included hand-muddling the cocktails at the bar and then walking the flight to a staging area to serve and enjoy.

“Anybody can just line up some drinks. We wanted to set the standard,” insists Freimuth.

Days later, Freimuth says he learned of a cost involved with the Guinness application that might make seeking the official world record too much of an expense.

But several dozen witnesses watched the event in person and now know, regardless of what Guinness says, that a record was set in Wisconsin.

The good, old-fashioned way!