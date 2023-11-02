FISH CREEK, WI (WFRV) – Before it became Alexander’s 18 years ago, the stone structure that houses this legendary supper club, also once was home to a legendary nightclub.

A major artifact from those days, the bar, remains in the building today.

“This used to be The Rock,” explained owner and head chef Bruce Alexander. “It used to be an old dance hall, a hangout place.”

Right next door was a beer bar, according to Alexander which now is home to The English Inn.

“In the 50s and 60s, it was a very happening place.”

Now it’s still busy, but for supper club enthusiasts.

The original stonework remains on the outside of Alexander’s but most of the building inside was remodeled. The biggest change was making the back porch a year-round glassed-in second dining room.

One thing that didn’t change is the bar.

It is the original bar from The Rock which dates back more than 50 years.

“We’ve talked about changing it for years,” explained Sophia Alexander, Bruce’s daughter and hostess. “But we just can’t find what would look good over there. It’s just that bar. You really can’t find a replacement for something that has been there for so many years. You really can’t.”

