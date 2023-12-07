NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – During Local 5’s most recent shoot for the latest episode of the Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs, correspondent Michele McCormack met with Economic Development and Tourism Specialist Rick Sense to talk about why Calumet County is considered the supper club capital of the Midwest.

“We have a disproportionate population of unique, I call them fingerprints, because they are like fingerprints, one of a kind, collection of supper clubs that have been here for many, many years,” he said. “It’s really a fun throwback to Old Wisconsin but it’s modern day.”

Sense says as they were in the beginning, supper clubs remain the gathering spot for a community. A place to gather with friends and family. For many customers, it is the only spot where they meet up with friends to catch up.

“Each one has its own personality. Getting to partake in that, it just kind of reflects back on Calumet County which has a unique personality of its own as well.”

According to Sense, there’s also a disproportionate number of supper clubs on the border with Calumet County.

“What’s unique about Calumet County is that you have so many close together. Often supper clubs are miles and miles apart. Here, you can literally go 5 or 6 miles in your car and you’re in a different supper club. I think that makes it special.”

A wealth of supper clubs to pick and choose from on any given Friday night.