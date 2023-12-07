NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s barely noon, and already The Altona Supper Club along Calumet Drive is hopping.

The place with Supper Club in the name also does a piping hot lunch buffet and a Sunday brunch.

“It is a really fun throwback to old Wisconsin, but it’s modern day,” is how Rick Sense describes it. He’s an Economic and Tourism Specialist who focuses on Calumet County. “What’s unique about Calumet County is that you have so many supper clubs close together. This supper club is known for good food and a friendly staff.”

The Altona is open 364 days a year, closed only on Christmas Eve.

They do a big Christmas Day buffet that includes their famous chicken and ribs and the all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar.

And no matter what time you stop in there is plenty of time and space for conversation and cocktails.

“They can get anything,” explained co-owner Jason Hunsader. “We have a full bar. So we get a bar crowd at lunch. Workers come in for a quick bite at the bar or dining room. So we’re kind of two things. You have your supper club and then the bar area to watch sports and all that stuff too. “

Hunsader owns the Altona with his longtime friend David Braun. They bought it from David’s dad Glen in 2007.

For as busy as it is at lunch, the staff has to move even faster come supper.

That’s because, in addition to the buffet, folks can order off the menu and when Local 5 News recently visited on a Friday night, they also hosted a special Veterans dinner.

“We see the same customers maybe four of five days a week,” Braun revealed. ” We’re so fortunate that the customers want to go somewhere home as a gathering place overall.”

The supper club has been here since 1937 and many of the original recipes remain.

The name Altona dates back to the 1800s and the settlers who came here from the Altona in the German state of Hamburg.

“There used to be an Altona,” Sense said. “They merged to become the New Holstein in 1926. Soon the community itself was forgotten except for the supper club, which keeps the name. Which is a way to keep the history of the area alive as well.”

During the lunch hour, groups of friends and family openly prayed before beginning their meal.

Most were on a first-name basis with the staff.

Many appreciate that the Altona is open on Christmas.

It is a sacrifice in some ways for the staff, but rewarding in others because they are so moved that many of their customers consider them friends.

Those feelings of closeness are throughout the expansive building with additional rooms for special gatherings away from the main dining room.

“They treat us like family here,” Hostess Pam Klotz shared. “They take us on trips to Vegas Brewers games, family trips. They treat us so well.”

Dishwasher William Heckel said he appreciates that he gets base pay and a share of the tips.

“It’s pretty fun,” he told Local 5. “Sometimes you move the carts around with all the plates and stuff on them. You do get part of the tips. I’m happy about that.”

There are plenty of old photos and menus to look over. So be sure to check out the walls at either entrance and the bar area.

You will hear an old-fashioned story from somebody who remembers this place way back when.

Beverly and Carl Daun had their wedding reception at the Altona 55 and a half years ago.

“We had 200 guests, and that was considered a big wedding in those years,” recalled Beverly. “We try to come here as often as we can. The people working here are great, and it’s always good food. The variety. Something for everyone.”

The Altona Supper Club is the place where history and hospitality meet, no matter what time you sit down to eat.

The hours are:

Monday-Thursday 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Friday 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM

Saturday 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sunday 9:30 AM – 8:30 PM

The exact address is 2306 Calumet Dr, New Holstein, WI, United States, Wisconsin.