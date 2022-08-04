CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes.

This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.

“We’re a supper club atmosphere with casual dining,” explained owner Doug Delebreau, “but it was too many letters to put on the sign. So it says fine dining.”

Doug took over from his parents who first opened up in 1973.

Moxie is a nickname Doug’s father got from his baseball playing days.

You might see Moxie visit from time to time. JoAnn is here on a regular basis to help Doug prepare their specialties.

“I’m told we have the best-broasted chicken in the state,” Doug said proudly.

His mother then dished on their secret.

“You have to marinate the chicken first,” revealed JoAnn. “There’s a lot of places that offer broasted chicken. But if you don’t marinate the chicken first, it’s not as good.”

Doug says a lot of what is offered on the menu is based on the suggestions and feedback of customers.

That’s how the Wednesday night “Trout Boil” started in the summer. Doug says each one was a sellout.

For this, Doug brings in a local kid who’s a re-winder at MCC Label Company in Algoma by day but dreams of owning his own place one day.

He told Local 5 News he looks forward to sharing with the community what this family passed down to him.

“It’s been through about four generations now,” explained Jacob Neuzil. “It was passed down through my dad, his dad, and his grandad.”

It’s all about celebrating family and tradition at Moxie’s.

Norm’s Polka Band comes in from Manitowoc every Father’s Day and the place is packed until the tuba note sounds.

It’s the kind of supper club where even the old traditions come alive in a fun and youthful way.

As Doug likes to say: “Try us for the first time. Or come back and try us for the first time again.”