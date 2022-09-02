The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart

HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor.

The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone.

“We try to do our own thing here,” explained Head Chef Thomas Jackson. “A little southern twist to everything we do.”

“We’re part gastro pub and part supper club,” explained co-owner Marcus Krause. “You can come in for fine dining, you can come in for a sandwich whichever one you want, you’re always welcome here.”

Krause and Jackson are longtime friends. They decided to strike out on their own after the last place where they spent years, the iconic Wally’s Spot closed down for good.

“We wanted to continue that tradition,” Krause told Local 5 News. “As we saw other ones closing down and we all feel it when it happens. We felt this area needed another supper club and it was important to Wisconsin to keep the legacies going.”

They are not trying to copy Wally’s Spot.

“Some of these recipes are handed down,” revealed Chef Jackson. “Some are my own that are recreated. From some hand-me-downs. But always inspired to try something new.”

So whether it’s an old-school stuffed mushrooms appetizer of Chef’s Special Cajun Alfredo, the idea is to pivot with the desires of the clientele with the changing seasons.

They cater to the golfers in summer and will transition to a full-time supper club around October.

“They’ll be music, good food, and camaraderie,” said Chef Jackson. “Just a place for you to get lost.”

Krause and Jackson are also committed to the community.

During a recent, visit by Local 5, the joint was jumping on a Thursday night for the Brown County Men’s Golf League end-of-season steak fry.

Just days later, the main dining room was transformed into “silent auction central” for a fundraiser for the friend of an employee who is battling breast cancer.

“They as my family were willing to host this for my friend,” said Heathy Schuyler who first got to know Krause and Jackson when they all worked at Wally’s. “This is what the Long Drive does. My friend is my family. They love me and they love my family.”