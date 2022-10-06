NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club.

The salad bar on Saturdays extends along half of the dining room and is constantly tended to by the staff that works at a lightning pace.

“A lot of people just come for the salad bar,” longtime bartender Robin Wilson told Local 5 News.

But you might want to save some room, because here along the Wolf River in Waupaca County they do surf and turf in a big way.

The Waters enjoys a loyal following.

“We’re known for the consistency of our food,” added Wilson. “We’ve had the same Chef for the 16 years that we’ve been here.”

Chef Robert Selle is a gourmet maestro of sorts. There’s definitely a rhythm to workflow in the kitchen.

It’s quick.

The speed of the servers guarantees the food is hot and the bread is always fresh out of the oven.

“We come from Lake Poygan in Winneconne,” said Wayne Schulze who arrived by boat with his wife Connie. “We come up the Wolf River and go through Fremont, Red Banks, all the way up to here. It’s a 50-mile trip one way. It’s worth it. Good food and great people.”

You might think being near the water, things lose their sizzle with the change in the weather. Not so at the waters. In fact, that’s when things really start to simmer.

The outdoor deck in the back might be cold but it’s open year-round.

The third Saturday in February is the annual Fisheree.

“The fishing’s not so good, but the fun is always great,” Wilson told Local 5 News.

The dedicated staff here has rolled changing tide of customer habits.

Recently, the waters decided to close on Saturdays and open for lunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

What once was the New London American Legion embraces its nautical theme.

With a variety of seating that lets you enjoy the traditional supper club dining room, or booths so you can keep your eye on the big screens in the bar.

and there’s always plenty of room for those big family gatherings.

As long-time customer Jason Hintzke, with his bride of 15 years, put it it’s a simple winning formula.

“Good food, good old-fashioned drinks. It’s a family-orientated place. We love it!”

So whether you’re marking a special occasion or want to make an occasion out of supper. there’s a spot for you at “The Waters” where you can always drop anchor.