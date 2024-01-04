KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s growing excitement and enthusiasm for the Wisconsin Supper Club experience and its legendary old-fashioned cocktail.

UW-Oshkosh alum Evan Freimuth has tapped into that zest for a true taste of Wisconsin and created the Old-Fashioned Passport.

It is one of several items that promote Wisconsin businesses, events, and destinations through his website and media platform called “Venture Wisconsin.”

Venture Wisconsin is out with the second edition. Evan gathered dozens of witnesses at his buddy’s place, 313 Dodge Lounge in Kaukauna, for the launch party.

They generated a little extra excitement by creating the first-ever and longest beverage holder. In this case, it was a Wisconsin Brandy-old fashioned flight.

In the crowd was the Facebooking couple who call themselves the “Wisconsin Supper Club Chasers.”

They say connecting with Evan has helped accelerate their following and lengthen the list of supper clubs joining the bars and distilleries in the latest passport. Now, some 126 establishments are giving the two-for-one deal to passport holders for one full year.

The participating locations are all over the state of Wisconsin, and if other places come on board within the year, you’ll get the update with the Venture Wisconsin app.

Venture Wisconsin estimates that the $40 passport adds up to a $750 value.

But as the “Supper Club Chasers” will tell you, the experience of meeting new people over supper and a hand-muddled cocktail is priceless.

