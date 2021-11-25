Thousands gather to support the Annual Turkey Trot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of people gathered all over Northeast Wisconsin for Festival Food’s 14th Annual Turkey Trot. Green Bay’s Turkey Trot featured over 5,000 participants and 500 dogs.

The event is a fundraiser and helps raise money for local nonprofits such as the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA. Organizers hosted the event virtually, but this year runners were able to come together for the event. Hundreds of volunteers also help ensure the event runs smoothly.

Festival Food’s Turkey Trot is in its 14th year and has raised over $3 million dollars since beginning. Organizers want to continue the legacy of the event and partnering with nonprofits. For more information on this event, you can visit their website.