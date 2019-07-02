Tickets for the 19th annual Packers Family Night available now

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Better hurry before they’re gone because tickets are now available for the 19th annual Packers Family Night!

Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or at the Packers’ ticket office in person. There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. Everyone, regardless of age, needs a ticket in order to be let inside Lambeau Field.

A group ticket program is being offered again this year, which is a minimum of 50 tickets. The application can be found online by clicking here.

Family Night is happening Friday, August 2nd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. while the team will be introduced at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks and a laser show will conclude the open practice.