Tickets going fast for Brew at the Zoo and (a little) Wine, too!

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will be hosting northeast Wisconsin’s largest wildlife conservation fundraiser on Thursday, September 19th.
Brew at the Zoo and (a little) Wine, Too allows guests to tour the zoo grounds while enjoying some drinks and food, watching the animals, and giving back to a great cause.
The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature over 70 different craft brews, wines, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages from 29 different drink stations.
Unlimited drink tickets are $35 and designated driver tickets are $9. About 500 tickets are still available.
Proceeds benefit SAFE – Saving Animals From Extinction. You can learn more about the organization by clicking here.