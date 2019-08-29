Titletown’s newest interactive attraction gives guests full control

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown’s newest attraction ‘Loop’ an interactive art exhibit is inspired by a famous 19th Century optical toy called the Zoetrope – which was the precursor to animation.

The exhibit allows guests to enter one of six giant cylinders and work the hand lever inside the machine to create their own animated fairytale.

The speed of the images, the frequency of the light flickers, and the rhythm of the audio are all set by the guests inside the cylinders.

And reviews from guests thus far has been positive:

“Its fits the area very well. It’s kind of got a modern vibe to it going, its a good addition to the titletown park here.” -Jose Rojos

“Yeah I agree, I like it, its different i’ve never seen anything like this. I’m exicted to bring my little sister here.” -Deniz Valdez

‘Loop’ will be open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM until October 6th.