Three girls injured, two airlifted to hospital, after two vehicle crash in town of Oneida

TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) — Three young girls were injured Monday night in a two vehicle crash in the town of Oneida, with two of them being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highways C and EE just after 7:00 PM. A 39-year-old Green Bay man was driving an SUV eastbound, when he failed to stop at a stop sign. As a result, his vehicle struck a truck driven northbound by a 58-year-old Dale man.

The crash occurred at such a force that both vehicles landed in a nearby restaurant parking lot.

The 39-year-old man had three young female passengers, believed to be ages four to six. All three of the girls suffered injuries, with two of them going to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Outgamie County Sheriff’s Office say the Green Bay man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

County Highway EE is expected to remain closed for the time being.

Stick with Local 5 as updates become available.