Updated: Jul 11, 2023 / 09:28 PM CDT

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 23 eastbound at County P in Sheboygan County is cleared.

All lanes are now open to traffic.

The crash near the City of Plymouth happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening and is expected to take around two hours to clear.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash. All eastbound lanes on WIS 23 are blocked at this time.

