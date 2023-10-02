APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) say the crash site is clear and all lanes of I-41 in Appleton have been reopened.

The incident happened at 2:32 p.m. and was cleared at 3:02 p.m.

Monday, October 2, 2:59 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says a crash has caused the left lanes of I-41 northbound to be closed in Appleton.

WisDOT says the crash occurred at 2:32 p.m. and is near the I-41 northbound and WIS 125 eastbound interchange in Appleton.

The left two lanes are currently closed and are expected to remain closed for the next two hours. Officials say the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene working to clear the incident.

No other details about the crash are available at this moment. Local Five will update this story as the situation unfolds.