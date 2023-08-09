Posted: Aug 9, 2023 / 08:45 PM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that all lanes are back open on Interstate 41 in Oshkosh.

Authorities have been able to clear the scene, allowing I-41 northbound to be used by motorists again.

There is still no report of injuries or what caused the crash.

Local 5 News will update this should that information become available.

Crash on Interstate 41 in Oshkosh closes all northbound lanes

Posted: Aug 9, 2023 / 07:11 PM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 41 at US 45 in Winnebago County.

The crash is near the City of Oshkosh and reportedly happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. As a result, all northbound lanes are closed.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the crash. There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.