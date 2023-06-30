Posted: June 30, 2023 / 08:58 PM CDT

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on US 41 northbound in Oconto County.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the snowmobile crossing. As a result, all northbound lanes are blocked.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the crash. WisDOT estimates it will take around two hours to clear.

