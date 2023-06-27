Updated: June 27, 2023 / 04:38 PM CDT

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has cleared the crash on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County.

Although the crash was supposed to take around an hour to clear, crews with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office were able to open up the left lane in just under 30 minutes.

Posted: June 27, 2023 / 04:29 PM CDT

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County.

The crash near Little Chute happened on Interstate 41 southbound at around 4:10 p.m. and is causing heavy traffic near Holland Road. The left lane is closed, and it is expected to take around one hour to clear.

There is no report of injuries or what caused the crash. However, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the incident.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are released.