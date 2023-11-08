APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred on I-41 southbound at the off-ramp to County BB in the City of Appleton. The crash reportedly happened around 1:22 p.m. and will take around two hours to clear.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene handling the crash and organizing traffic to take proceed through the middle lane, as the outer lanes of I-41 southbound are closed at this time.

There is no word on what caused the crash, though wet conditions and heavy rain remain in the Fox Valley. No additional details were provided.