GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those traveling on WIS 57 and I-43 southbound should be alert of a semi crash in the City of Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, there is a temporary closure on WIS 57 northbound at I-43 southbound due to the crash.

Officers were sent to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. for a semi that had entered the median. No injuries have been reported.

It is believed that the current inclement weather may have been a factor in this crash. The Green Bay Police Department urges drivers to slow down as heavy rain continues to move through the area.

As a detour, drivers are asked to use East Mason Street at this time to access I-43 northbound and bypass the crash.

“We anticipate the closure to last for a few hours,” stated officers. “We will notify motorists when WIS 57 [northbound] at I-43 [southbound] reopens for travel.”

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.