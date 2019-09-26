Two people without a home after De Pere fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Two people are out of their house after a fire broke out Thursday morning around 12:48 in the 700 block of Ridgeway Boulevard.

Battalion Chief Joe Beard with the De Pere Fire Department says a neighbor knocked on the door of the single-family residence and alerted the two people who were able to escape. The home suffered heavy damage after the flames were seen outside on the back patio and extended into the house.

The two displaced were not injured, but a firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

Damage to the house is estimated at $90,000.

The fire remains under investigation.