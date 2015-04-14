Two pets die in house fire

FOND DU LAC (WFRV) — Two pets are dead after a fire severely damaged a home early Tuesday morning.
Fond du Lac firefighters responded to the home on Ellis Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the residence.
Firefighters say the home is uninhabitable. A dog and a cat died in the fire. No one was injured.
Firefighters will be out during the day providing fire safety information to nearby residents.
