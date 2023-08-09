HOLLANDTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 38th annual U.S. Venture Open raised $4.8 million for local organizations that help fight poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

Organizers said about 1200 people were in attendance.

It’s the event where whether you’re knocking down birdies or triple bogeys out on the golf course it really doesn’t matter because it’s all for a good cause. Six local golf courses played host for the event.

“It really is about a community coming together to pool all of our resources to do everything we can to fight poverty,” said Amanda Secor who works for Community First Credit Union and participated in the event.

Secor is one of over 900 golfers who participated in the event on Wednesday afternoon. Organizers said that over the years the event has raised around $60 million for organizations that fight poverty.

“Whenever you can put an event like this around something that is so critical in our communities it’s time very well spent,” said Secor.

After the golfers had sunk their final putts, they headed over to Van Abel’s of Hollandtown for a banquet. Award winning actress and noted philanthropist Charlize Theron was in attendance offering her perspective on the importance of giving to those who are less fortunate.

“(Some people by a) roll of the dice ended up in a place where they just don’t have anything and if it was the reverse all of us would want that done for us and our families,” said Theron.

Organizers said about 700 community partners teamed up to raise the $4.8 million this year.

“Just to see how the community comes out and supports this event year after year, it blows me away,” said Eric Kessenich who is the chief operating officer for U.S. Venture.

Event organizers told Local Five News that when they began in 1986 they only had about 100 participants.

“There’s responsibility for those who have been given a lot to give back to others who are in need,” said Kessenich.