GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is building a new dorm for students. Students attending say they have never felt more at home on campus



“It was close to home I looked at a bunch of schools in the Wisconsin area and this is the one that felt the best to me,” said University of Wisconsin Green Bay freshman Bronson Seehafer.

The new dorm is being built in response to years of growth. An increased number of students are enrolling at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. Seehafer says home is where the heart is

“I like the campus itself like all the trees and being able to walk around and see people, the gym is super nice,” explained Seehafer.

The new dorm will be near the Mauthe Center and Kress Event Center. Students say the cost of tuition along with the beauty of the campus makes enrolling an easy decision.

“I chose UW-Green Bay because it was my cheapest option and also because it was very close to home,” stated Andrew Braley sophomore University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

“Well, I like the close proximity to my hometown Denmark, and then I also like the small feel of it as well as there’s lots of trees and it’s kind of secluded which is nice as well,” Mark Wanek freshman at University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

The new residence hall will cost 38 million dollars to build, and it will house 200 students. Seehafer says he is confident the university will prepare him and others for a bright future.

“My goal is to kind of work in the design marketing field, so getting a degree is going to be big for that just proving that I know what I am doing, and I think there is a lot of opportunity for internships and growth here,” stated Seehafer.

The dorm is expected to open in the fall of 2024.